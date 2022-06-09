Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 75,400 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

