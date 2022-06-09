Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFACU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000.

AFACU stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

