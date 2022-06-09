DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.31 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

