DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $312,000 Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 438.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 814,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 15,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 402,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.