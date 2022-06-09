Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 630,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $97.22 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.