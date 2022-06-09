DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys Shares of 53,677 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 105,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 53,934 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.45. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

