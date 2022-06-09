DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $300,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Vontier were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

