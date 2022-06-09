DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 1,615 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

Shares of NET stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

