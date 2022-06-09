DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $292,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 24,080 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kyndryl (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
