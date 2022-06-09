Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Wayfair worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

