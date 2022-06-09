Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lessened by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 288,887 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $412,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 557,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $797,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

