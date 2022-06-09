Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CBRE Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.35.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

