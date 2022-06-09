DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,131,000 after acquiring an additional 673,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,751 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,365,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

