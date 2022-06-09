IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,842,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 574,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

