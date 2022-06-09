Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 1,900 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of News worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NWSA stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

