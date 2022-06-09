Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 18,200 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 47,305.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 333,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 332,560 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 143,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

