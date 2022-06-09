Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 425,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

NYSE SM opened at $52.69 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,024 shares of company stock worth $3,744,361. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

