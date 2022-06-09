Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.73% of Vapotherm worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,600. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

