50,000 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $9,956,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.35 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,612 shares of company stock worth $12,304,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

