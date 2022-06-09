Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 394.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,388 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,103,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,190,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 920,459 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,096,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 783,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

