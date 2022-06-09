MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 21,568 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.54% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

