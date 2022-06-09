Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IDACORP by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $10,735,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $7,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $5,742,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.60%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

