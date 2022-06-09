Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.74.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $283.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.