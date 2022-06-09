CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,710 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 3.24% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 242.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 443.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNRG opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

