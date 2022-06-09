CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,128 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($15.05) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

