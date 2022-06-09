MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.26.

LULU stock opened at $307.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.17. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

