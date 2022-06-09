MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $152,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,925,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,765,000 after acquiring an additional 299,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.56.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.58 and its 200-day moving average is $405.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

