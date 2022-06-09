Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 27.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

DRE stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

