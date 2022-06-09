MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.96 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88.

