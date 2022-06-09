532 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

