MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,066 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

