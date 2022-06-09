CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXF opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

