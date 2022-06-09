MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.