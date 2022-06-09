Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

