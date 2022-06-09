Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

VOOV opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

