MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

