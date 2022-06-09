MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $114.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

