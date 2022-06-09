MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,496,000 after buying an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after buying an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

