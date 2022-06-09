MML Investors Services LLC Buys 431 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.38.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $217.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.36. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

