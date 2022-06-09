Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 131,200 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Inozyme Pharma worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, CEO Axel Bolte acquired 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

