Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,626 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.50% of Rite Aid worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

