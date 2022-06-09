Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 77,200 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Xerox worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Xerox by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

