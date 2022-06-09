Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 3.21% of SilverBow Resources worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.95. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

