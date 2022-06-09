Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $4.31 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 172,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 37.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

PAAS stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.