Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 2.50% of Annexon worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Annexon by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 42.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. Annexon’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Annexon from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

