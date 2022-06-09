Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.