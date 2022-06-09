Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,285,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 1,041,809 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 566,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $4,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of FMX opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

