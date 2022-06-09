Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

