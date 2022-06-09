Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 3,100 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.