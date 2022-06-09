Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $779,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

